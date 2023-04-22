Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged catalytic converter thief.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A man was stabbed to death while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in California on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a neighborhood in South El Monte around 2:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing.

Arriving deputies said they found a man, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, stabbed in the chest outside of a home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the unidentified man was stabbed to death after trying to steal a catalytic converter. The sheriff’s department said he and two others were trying to steal car parts from a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The stabbing occurred when a resident reportedly came outside of the house and a confrontation took place with the group.

Deputies said the resident was detained for further questioning but two of the suspects were able to leave the scene in another vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
Deputies respond to 'vague threat' at Upstate school
Deputies called to Spartanburg High for ‘vague’ threat
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
Megan Tate (left) and Jon Paul Roberts were both sentenced on Thursday to prison time for...
Suspects who dealt drugs behind bars, on Dark Web sentenced in western NC

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry
Fire in Henderson County
Crews working on brush fire impacting over 10 acres in Henderson Co.
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
Police: Suspect in standoff near Mall of America arrested
Prom season safety
Upstate mom uses tragic loss to encourage teens to stay safe