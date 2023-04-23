22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, deputies searching for teen suspect

By Zach Prelutsky and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after an argument led to a shooting and left a 22-year-old dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting near the intersection of Old Shirley Road and Sheriff Road just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Once on scene, deputies found a 22-year-old man lying in front of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital by helicopter, but later passed away at the hospital, deputies said.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wyatt Short of Pendleton.

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday, April 22, 2023.(Viewer Submission)

Deputies also said they believe this is an isolated incident that occurred after an argument between the two acquaintances.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 17-year-old Wyatt Pelfrey of Central, and have obtained arrest warrants for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Pelfrey was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts, he is 5 ft. 9 inch tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wyatt Anthony Scott Pelfrey
Wyatt Anthony Scott Pelfrey(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are actively searching for Pelfrey. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or CrimeStoppers at 864-232-7463.

