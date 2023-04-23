6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston

The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of Charleston Sunday morning.(Coast Guard)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of Charleston Sunday morning.

In a release, the Coast Guard says a crewmember alerted the Coast Guard around 6:37 a.m. after the 39-foot boat started taking on water.

The Coast Guard then sent a boat crew that transferred over a crewmember and a dewatering pump that kept the boat afloat until it moored at the Safe Harbor City Boatyard.

“The mariners were prepared by having a VHF-FM radio onboard to provide us an exact location to find them,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Frank Marrano of the Coast Guard said. “Our crew trains weekly for these scenarios and ensures our dewatering pumps are operational at all times.”

No injuries or medical concerns were reported.

