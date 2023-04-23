Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old out of Tennessee

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in Hartsville, Tennessee.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old infant.

Avah Fay Richmond was last seen on April 22, 2023, in Hartsville, Tennessee, according to TBI. She is described to be 24 inches tall, weighs about 15 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she is in the company of 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond. He is described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown and blue eyes.

Police believe 5-month-old Avah Richmond is traveling with 41-year-old Ryan Richmond. Avah was...
Police believe 5-month-old Avah Richmond is traveling with 41-year-old Ryan Richmond. Avah was last seen in Hartsville, Tennessee on April 22, 2023.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The two may be traveling in a dark green spray-painted Dodge Ram pickup truck. Authorities are unaware of their direction of travel.

Anyone with information on Avah’s whereabouts is urged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office at 615-374-3994.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board of Trustees release statement following president’s resignation
Greenville County Search for Suspect
Deputies searching for suspect near I-85 in Greenville County
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report
Missing Woman Found
Woman found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.
Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people

Latest News

Baby goat party
Baby goat party
Man found trapped in machine
Man found trapped in machine
Asheville woman drowns in lake
Asheville woman drowns in lake
Woman found dead during search
Woman found dead during search
Man arrested after six-hour manhunt
Man arrested after six-hour manhunt