Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say

A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG)
By WKMG staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women.

Orange County deputies say a witness caught him in the act at Hollywood Studios, and he admitted to having hundreds more videos when they started asking him questions.

Deputies say they responded after they got a call in March about an employee filming an upskirt video of a woman. In the arrest affidavit, they say that employee was 26-year-old Jorge Diaz Vega.

In a recorded interview, deputies say Vega admitted he had been taking videos up the dresses or skirts of unknown females in the theme park for approximately six years.

According to the report, he told investigators he had an estimated 500 videos on his phone. Deputies say Vega explained he took them because it was “hard to find them online.”

He said he filmed multiple women in a Star Wars gift shop where he says guests often went to buy lightsabers.

A deputy wrote the suspect “said taking videos was a guilty pleasure for him,” as he showed deputies multiple images on his phone.

In the report, deputies say Vega claimed to suffer from an illness, but specifics were redacted.

Even with the diagnosis, deputies say he knew right from wrong.

In response to questions about the allegations, Disney said, “The individual does not work for the company.”

Vega is currently free on $2,500 bond.

