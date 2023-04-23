GCSO searching for missing endangered teen

By Zach Prelutsky
Apr. 23, 2023
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday evening.

Deputies say Nevaeh Capri Moore was last seen at The Carolina Center Behavioral Health in Greer around 6:20 p.m.

Deputies describe Moore as 5 ft. 10 in. with green eyes and reddish blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket, black leggings, unknown color slides, and tan socks. She has a nose ring on the left side of her nose.

Deputies say she is in need of immediate medical attention, and ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call 911 immediately.

