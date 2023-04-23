Man arrested after nearly hitting police vehicle, crashing, officers say

Andrew Moore, 51
Andrew Moore, 51(Laurens Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man was arrested after nearly hitting a police patrol vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday.

According to police, officers were running a radar on Highway 14 at about 1:30 a.m. when a vehicle nearly hit a police vehicle.

Officers said a traffic stop was initiated on the driver of the vehicle for a suspected DUI.

However, when the officer stepped out of his patrol car to approach the vehicle, but the suspect fled in his vehicle and pursuit started.

Officers said the suspect drove down Henry Street in front of Laurens elementary and then to Bryson Drive, where the suspect crashed on a curve.

After the crash, officers arrested the suspect, 51-year-old Andrew Moore, and took him into custody.

He was charged with a DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, habitual traffic offender and driving under suspension third offense and above.

