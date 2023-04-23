Man arrested after six-hour manhunt in Laurens County, officials say

25-year-old Caleb Howard was arrested after a six-hour manhunt
25-year-old Caleb Howard was arrested after a six-hour manhunt(Laurens Police Department)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department says 25-year-old Caleb Howard was arrested after a six-hour manhunt.

Officers say on Friday night, one of the new Automatic License Plate Readers in the city alerted officers to a stolen car, which led to a pursuit and arrest of Howard.

Laurens PD says that after Howard was initially taken into custody and brought to the hospital, he assaulted an officer and fled on foot.

Laurens PD, with the assistance of SLED, Clinton PD, and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office conducted a manhunt and tracked Howard for over eight miles. The SLED aviation unit out of Columbia also helped in the manhunt with a helicopter.

Howard was taken into custody following a foot pursuit and a brief altercation.

Howard is facing several charges, including Grand larceny more than $2,000 less than $10,000, Reckless Driving, Unlawful escape, and more. The 25-year-old is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Officers arrest Caleb Howard after a six-hour manhunt
Officers arrest Caleb Howard after a six-hour manhunt(Laurens Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Missing Woman Found
Woman found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
Biscuitville announces Upstate locations
NC-founded breakfast restaurant announces new locations in Upstate
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report

Latest News

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper heading home from hospital after being shot during traffic stop
File Graphic (KWTX)
WNC woman dies after suffering alleged asthma attack in water, deputies say
Volunteers clean up Goucher Charter Academy
Community comes together to bring new life into old school in Cherokee Co.
Death investigation
Man found trapped in machine at agricultural company, coroner says