Man arrested after six-hour manhunt in Laurens County, officials say

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department says 25-year-old Caleb Howard was arrested after a six-hour manhunt.

Officers say on Friday night, one of the new Automatic License Plate Readers in the city alerted officers to a stolen car, which led to a pursuit and arrest of Howard.

Laurens PD says that after Howard was initially taken into custody and brought to the hospital, he assaulted an officer and fled on foot.

Laurens PD, with the assistance of SLED, Clinton PD, and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office conducted a manhunt and tracked Howard for over eight miles. The SLED aviation unit out of Columbia also helped in the manhunt with a helicopter.

Howard was taken into custody following a foot pursuit and a brief altercation.

Howard is facing several charges, including Grand larceny more than $2,000 less than $10,000, Reckless Driving, Unlawful escape, and more. The 25-year-old is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Officers arrest Caleb Howard after a six-hour manhunt (Laurens Police Department)

