Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Greenville County Search for Suspect
Deputies searching for suspect near I-85 in Greenville County
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board of Trustees release statement following president’s resignation
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report
Missing Woman Found
Woman found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.
Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces rescue U.S. embassy staffers in warring Sudan
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is at a scene on Sheriff Road
Pickens County deputies at scene on Sheriff Road in Central
FOX Carolina full weather forecast for April 22
April 22 FOX Carolina Weather
Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.
2 empty suburban Utah homes collapse down hill