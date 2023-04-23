Upstate Heart Walk takes over downtown Greenville
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Greenville on Sunday for the 2023 Upstate Heart Walk.
The walk is part of a fundraiser by the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease and strokes.
Check-in began at 1:00 p.m., and the walk kicked off at 2:00 p.m.
Walkers had their choice of a one-mile or three-mile route around downtown Greenville.
More than $350,000 was raised during this edition of the Heart Walk in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina’s Kendra Kent, Margaret-Ann Carter, Chris Scott, and more were at the event.
Check out these photos from the event!
