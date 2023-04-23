Upstate Heart Walk takes over downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Greenville on Sunday for the 2023 Upstate Heart Walk.

The walk is part of a fundraiser by the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease and strokes.

Check-in began at 1:00 p.m., and the walk kicked off at 2:00 p.m.

Walkers had their choice of a one-mile or three-mile route around downtown Greenville.

More than $350,000 was raised during this edition of the Heart Walk in the Upstate.

FOX Carolina’s Kendra Kent, Margaret-Ann Carter, Chris Scott, and more were at the event.

Check out these photos from the event!

