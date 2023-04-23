Upstate Heart Walk takes over downtown Greenville

2023 Upstate Heart Walk
2023 Upstate Heart Walk(FOX Carolina)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Greenville on Sunday for the 2023 Upstate Heart Walk.

The walk is part of a fundraiser by the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease and strokes.

Check-in began at 1:00 p.m., and the walk kicked off at 2:00 p.m.

Walkers had their choice of a one-mile or three-mile route around downtown Greenville.

More than $350,000 was raised during this edition of the Heart Walk in the Upstate.

FOX Carolina’s Kendra Kent, Margaret-Ann Carter, Chris Scott, and more were at the event.

Check out these photos from the event!

Caption

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board of Trustees release statement following president’s resignation
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is at a scene on Sheriff Road
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, deputies say
Greenville County Search for Suspect
Deputies searching for suspect near I-85 in Greenville County
Missing Woman Found
Woman found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Baby goat party
Baby goat party
Man found trapped in machine
Man found trapped in machine
Asheville woman drowns in lake
Asheville woman drowns in lake
Woman found dead during search
Woman found dead during search
Man arrested after six-hour manhunt
Man arrested after six-hour manhunt