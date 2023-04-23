Woman dies following crash in Seneca, coroner says

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a woman died after a crash that happened on Sunday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on SC Highway 11 near Fair Play at around 12 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment where they later passed away.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

