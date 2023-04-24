1 dead after motorcycle driver hits fence, crashes in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Tigerville Road near Langley Road at around 11 a.m.

Troopers said a 36-year-old motorcycle driver was traveling north on Tigerville Road when they ran off the right side of the road. The driver then hit a fence, traveled down an embankment and spilled into a creek bed, troopers said.

Officials said the driver passed away at the scene.

