1 dead after motorcycle driver hits fence, crashes in Greenville Co.

Officials are responding to deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville County on Monday, April 24, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Tigerville Road near Langley Road at around 11 a.m.

Troopers said a 36-year-old motorcycle driver was traveling north on Tigerville Road when they ran off the right side of the road. The driver then hit a fence, traveled down an embankment and spilled into a creek bed, troopers said.

Officials said the driver passed away at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

