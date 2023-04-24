2024 Presidential Candidate to visit Upstate

Vivek Ramaswamy is a Republican candidate for President
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 2024 Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be in the Upstate as part of a campaign bus tour across South Carolina.

Ramaswamy announced his candidacy in February and is running as a Republican.

The 37-year-old is a wealthy biotech entrepreneur and investor, as well as the author of “Woke, Inc.”.

Ramaswamy will be in the Upstate on April 29 and April 30.

He will be at Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg at 1 p.m. on April 29 for what is being called a Life Town Hall before a Meet & Greet in Greenville later that day.

On April 30, Ramaswamy will be at Morningside Baptist Church in Greenville at 9:30 a.m.

Others who are officially vying for the Republican nomination include former President Donald Trump, former SC Governor Nikki Haley, and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

