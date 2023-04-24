70-year-old man accused of dumping body in restaurant parking lot in broad daylight, police say

Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking lot in broad daylight in his 25 years at the police department.(Storyblocks)
By Cam Bonelli and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A 70-year-old man in Mississippi was charged with desecration of a corpse after dumping a body in the parking lot of a restaurant Thursday evening, police said.

The Laurel Police Department obtained a video that showed a man in a white van pushing the body out into the parking lot.

Officers were called to the restaurant around 5:30 p.m. and found 45-year-old Dennis Ray Walker dead in the parking lot.

Police said they believe he overdosed and had been dead for quite some time.

Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking lot in broad daylight in his 25 years at the police department.

“You can’t just leave bodies anywhere,” said Reaves. “There’s a proper way, and, you know, obviously, he should have called the police or ambulance service or something of that nature, but that’s where we are in the middle of the investigation right now.”

Reaves said officers arrested Reginald Arrington in connection with the crime.

Walker’s body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for autopsy. Reaves said after they receive the toxicology report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, more charges could be pending.

“We’ve seen a heightened amount of overdose deaths,” Reaves said. “A lot of our heroin that we’re seeing today is laced with fentanyl, and, obviously, when that happens, the risk of overdose death increases, and we do have Good Samaritan laws in place that allow those people that, if there is an overdose, to call us without having fear of being charged with a crime.”

