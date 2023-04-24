Additional parking coming to Greenville’s West End

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville wants to bring more parking to the West End.

On the agenda for Monday night’s city council meeting is a resolution to authorize the purchase of 2.93 acres of property on the northwest side of Augusta Street, adjacent to Fluor Field, to use for public parking.

Officials say it will cost approximately $9.7 million.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.