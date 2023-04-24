Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of beloved K9 officer

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Officer Face has sadly passed away.

Deputies say Officer Face started his career with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in 2013. His responsibilities began with assisting deputies with criminal apprehensions, building clearings, narcotics detection and more.

In 2017 - deputies say Officer Face moved into the Special Investigations Division before joining the Criminal Interdiction Unit in 2019.

Deputies say Face ended his career with more than 350 deployments, 22 Criminal Apprehensions and found 55 fugitives.

Additionally, deputies say he detected more than 800 lbs. of marijuana, 300 lbs. of meth, 20 lbs. of cocaine, four pounds of heroin and $600,000 in cash seized.

Deputies say Officer Face retired in May of 2020 and and enjoyed walks, table scraps and couch snuggles.

