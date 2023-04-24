Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music star Lainey Wilson is heading to the Upstate this summer to headline at the South Carolina Peach Festival in Gaffney.

Lainey Wilson, along with Drew Parker and others, will be performing at Lake Whelchel on Friday, July 14.

The entire festival runs from Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 22.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be for sale on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

MORE NEWS: J.L. Mann robotics team to compete at world championship

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.