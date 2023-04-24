Crews working to restore service following waterline break in McDowell Co.

NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the McDowell County Emergency management are working to restore service Monday morning following a waterline break in Nebo.

Officials said the waterline break was located near Stacy Hill Road and is affected some Nebo water customers.

There is no word on when service will be restored.

Stay tuned for further updates.

