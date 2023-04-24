Crews working to restore service following waterline break in McDowell Co.

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the McDowell County Emergency management are working to restore service Monday morning following a waterline break in Nebo.

Officials said the waterline break was located near Stacy Hill Road and is affected some Nebo water customers.

There is no word on when service will be restored.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Suspect in Laurens County standoff died of crossbow to chest

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is at a scene on Sheriff Road
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, deputies say
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board of Trustees release statement following president’s resignation
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report
Crash
Woman dies following crash in Seneca, coroner says
25-year-old Caleb Howard was arrested after a six-hour manhunt
Man arrested after six-hour manhunt in Laurens County, officials say

Latest News

Deputies investigate standoff in Laurens Co.
Coroner: Suspect in Laurens County standoff died of crossbow to chest
J.L. Mann heads to robotics world championship
J.L. Mann robotics team to compete at world championship
J.L. Mann heads to robotics world championship
J.L. Mann heads to robotics world championship
Riley Faith Art Exhibit
Riley Faith Art Exhibit