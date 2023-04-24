Deputies need public’s help to identify two shooting suspects

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs the publics help to identify two shooting suspects.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men got into an argument inside Dazzlers 2.0 that carried over into the parking lot on Saturday night.

Anderson County deputies need the public's help to identify two shooting suspects after an incident on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the two men took off in a car and fired several shots into the parking lot, shooting someone in the leg.

The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

However, deputies are trying to identify the suspects.

If anyone has information regarding their identity, remain anonymous by going to www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com to provide information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.