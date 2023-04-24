Distressed structures to be demolished in Anderson Co.

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Council says ten distressed structures are set to be eliminated from the community.

Council members say the South Anderson Community Project received $53,480 for demolishing distressed or abandoned properties at 311 and 314 Corning, 3305 and 3308 Vaughn, 3340 Keys, and 209 Marion Streets. Council members say the demolition will be completed by July 4, 2023.

Anderson County Council says they’ve approved funding for demolishing four additional properties in the Anderson Miscellaneous Project.

Council members say the houses scheduled to be removed and cleaned up by July 4 are 5 Hammett, 8 N. Prince, and 401 Hall Streets in Anderson.

Members say the fourth property is at 17 Lopez Street in Pelzer.

“The presence of such eyesores has been a real hazard for these communities,” said Tommy Dunn, Council Chairman. “We work hard to provide funding to clean up our County, and now residents in the area will finally be able to say goodbye to the depilated structures.”

