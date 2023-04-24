Firefighter injured after crews respond to house fire in Asheville

Crews respond to house fire in Asheville on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Crews respond to house fire in Asheville on Monday, April 24, 2023.(Asheville Fire Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One firefighter was injured after crews were called to a house fire, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

According to the department, the fire happened on North Pershing Road.

They said the firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but is expected to be discharged today.

Fire officials said the fire is currently under control.

