Gang member sentenced to 40 years, convicted of killing police informant, solicitor says

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a gang member was sentenced to 40 years in prison following a weeklong trial after he was convicted of murder of a police informant in 2021.

According to the solicitor, 30-year-old Antone B. Ellis Tremayne Blakely, a member of the “Gangster Disciples in Laurens, was convicted on Friday, April 21, 2023 of murder, third-degree assault and battery by mob, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The solicitor’s office said Blakely, whose street name is “Cheeze,” along with accomplices went to the Spring Street apartments where Jarius Byrd, who worked as a confidential information for the Laurens Police, was staying in January 2021.

Once inside, Blakely and other co-defendants blocked Byrd in his bedroom and assaulted him, officials said.

After the assault, Byrd was able to flee from the apartment, but returned a few minutes later to retrieve his items.

Officials said Blakely was still inside the apartment and opened fire on Byrd, while the other accomplices, who were outside the apartment, shot at Byrd as he tried to run.

According to the solicitor, Byrd was hit multiple times and collapsed in the middle of Spring Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said publicly accessible Facebook posts from Blakely were key evidence in proving his motive for the crime and his associations with other accomplices in the attack.

He is also sentenced to 25 years in prison on the kidnapping charge, 10 years on the conspiracy charge and five years on the weapon possession charge and one year on the assault charge. All the charges are to run concurrently with credit for the time Blakely has already spent in jail, except the weapon possession charge which runs consecutively to the sentence on the murder charge.

