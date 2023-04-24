J.L. Mann robotics team to compete at world championship

A local high school is going to compete in the robotics world championship. Here's how the team is preparing.
By Christy Waite
Apr. 24, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - J.L. Mann’s robotics team is heading to Dallas, Texas to compete in the Vex World Championship, the largest robotics competition in the world.

From April 25th to May 4th, the J.L. Mann students will compete against 800 other teams from across the country and world putting their brains and robots to the ultimate test.

The team has been preparing for this moment since school started in August and they have put in roughly 2,000 hours for each robot.

While the team hopes to bring home the world championship title, they are taking away important career and life lessons.

“What we see with a lot of our students is after robotics they go into STEM fields like computer science, mechanical engineering, and aerospace engineering,” says engineering teacher David Bennett. “It gives them something fun for a future career and eventually into our local industry careers.”

J.L. Mann will be the only high school but other Upstate schools like Fisher Middle School, Blue Ridge Middle School, Sevier Middle School and Bob Jones University will also have teams there as well.

J.L. Mann’s trip to the Vex World Championship was made possible by community donations.

