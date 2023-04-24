Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County

Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Terry Scott Owens Jr.(Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a man has been arrested after more than 17 tons of tires were illegally dumped throughout the county.

According to arrest warrants, Terry Scott Owens Jr. of Travelers Rest confessed to dumping 2,500 tires throughout the Duncan, Lyman and Wellford areas since July of 2022.

Officials said so far, officers with the Environmental Enforcement Department have identified five locations in the county where the dumping occurred and have collected 1,115 tires weighing in at 35,700 pounds or 17.85 tons.

Owens was charged with five counts of littering more than 500 pounds for each of the five dumping sites.

This is a multi-jurisdictional investigation, including assistance from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

