Newberry deputies investigate I-26 crash that sent multiple people to hospital

The Newberry Sheriff’s Office (NSC) investigates a crash on Interstate 26 that sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday.(Newberry Sheriff's Office (NSO))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Sheriff’s Office (NSC) investigates a crash on Interstate 26 that sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday.

NCSO said a 7-year-old boy, his two grandparents and a service dog were among those involved.

The crash happened at mile marker 72 east.

Two medevac aircrafts were called to land on the interstate.

NCSO said the crash is being investigated as a possible criminal act and as a traffic accident.

