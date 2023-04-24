Northern Lights seen again in Western North Carolina

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Viewers in the Western North Carolina area were able to see a light show in the sky Sunday night - for the second time in a month.

Ginger Farmer shared pictures of the Northern Lights in the Blue Ridge Parkway area.

Northern lights in WNC (WHNS)

The sky went from shades of green to pink and purple. It is the second time in a month that people in the area of the Blue Ridge Parkway and near Asheville have been able to see the aurora borealis.

On Sunday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported a strong geomagnetic storm, which can push the aurora as far south as Alabama. A similar geomagnetic storm caused the Northern Lights to be visible on March 23.

Northern lights in WNC (Ginger Farmer)

If you’re interested in trying to catch the next showing in the sky, you can sign up for geomagnetic storm alerts from NOAA. NOAA issued an alert on Sunday evening before sunset.

While a storm alert from NOAA doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to see aurora borealis unusually far south, it can help determine when conditions are right for it to happen.

Did you capture the Northern Lights? Send us your pictures here:

MORE NEWS: Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.