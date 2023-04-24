Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson coming to Simpsonville

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles, on Feb. 6, 2019. Weeks after winning more Grammys, Nelson is getting a new kind of honor: a university endowment in Texas. The 89-year-old country music icon, who in the 1980s helped launch the Farm Aid benefit concerts, is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Willie Nelson will stop in Simpsonville as part of the Outlaw Music festival according to ticketmaster.

Willie Nelson is known for a wide variety of songs including “On the Road Again” and “Pancho and lefty.”

Nelson will perform at the CCNB Amphitheatre at heritage Park on Tuesday, September 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon and can be purchased through ticketmaster’s website.

