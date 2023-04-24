Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson coming to Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Willie Nelson will stop in Simpsonville as part of the Outlaw Music festival according to ticketmaster.

Willie Nelson is known for a wide variety of songs including “On the Road Again” and “Pancho and lefty.”

Nelson will perform at the CCNB Amphitheatre at heritage Park on Tuesday, September 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon and can be purchased through ticketmaster’s website.

