Police: Suspect who ‘wanted to fight’ punched and bit Greenville officers

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said three officers needed medical treatment after they were assaulted over the weekend when responding to a dispute.

The officers were called to a home on Sullivan Street and found the suspect, Richard Rosemond, still on scene. Police said Rosemond “immediately displayed aggressive behavior and told the officer that he wanted to fight.”

When the three officers tried to detain Rosemond, the department said he punched one of them and struck another in the face multiple times. He also bit an officer multiple times, breaking the skin, police said.

The officers needed stitches and precautionary testing.

Rosemond was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer and three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

