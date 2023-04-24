Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is investigating after a doctor testified at trial about illegally accessing files.

Dr. Michael Ward, a freelance forensic pathologist with Pathology Consultants, Inc., testified last week during in the civil case Stephon Hopkins v. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. At a Prisma facility, he accessed Hopkins’ health records before Hopkins signed a release giving him permission.

“Prisma Health takes patient privacy very seriously. Our team has begun its internal investigation to address any potential issues related to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Investigations are confidential; however, this matter will be reviewed and addressed appropriately,” Prisma spokesperson Sandy Dees said in a written statement.

Activist Bruce Wilson is calling on Greenville County to cease business with Ward, who regularly does consultant work for the county.

“Holding him accountable is making sure that resources from Greenville County, our tax dollars, are not given to this man for anything,” Wilson said.

We’ve reached out to the county and Pathology Consultants, Inc. for comment. We’ve have not heard back from them.

