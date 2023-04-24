Shooting in Union Co. sends 1 to hospital, deputies investigating
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Highway 49 on Monday.
Deputies said one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.
Deputies didn’t release any other information about the shooting or those involved. We will update this story as we learn more.
