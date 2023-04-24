Shooting in Union Co. sends 1 to hospital, deputies investigating

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Highway 49 on Monday.

Deputies said one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the shooting or those involved. We will update this story as we learn more.

Nikki Haley to hold event in Upstate
Lainey Wilson to headline South Carolina Peach Festival
Update on Laurens County standoff
