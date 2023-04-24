Summer camps for kids and teens in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you want your child to learn some new skills over the summer? The Upstate is filled with a variety of camps for kids and teens of all ages.

Recreation

Greenville County Recreation Summer Day Camps (June 5 - August 4, 2023) - Greenville County Recreation offers Summer Days Camps for children ages 6-11. Their website says campers work on life skills like initiative, social skills, productivity, and leadership while participating in sports, games, crafts, and field trips. Greenville County Recreation’s website says the camps run from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nike Tennis Camp at Furman University (June 11 - July 20, 2023) - Nike Tennis Camp at Furman University is offered to players of all abilities ages 8-18. Their website says they offer both Day and Overnight camps. Visit Nike Tennis Camps’ website for more information.

Nike Basketball Camp at Greenville High School (June 5 - July 14) - Nike Basketball Camp at Greenville High School is offered to players of various levels. 2023 dates include Boys Complete Skills I & II and Coed Shooting camps. To learn more, visit Nike Basketball Camps’ website

Sparty’s Kids Camp (May 30 - July 28, 2023) - Sparty’s Kids Camp is hosted at the University of South Carolina Upstate for kids ages 5-10. Sparty’s Kids Camp’s website says kids can enjoy games, sporting events, activities, educational opportunities, swimming, arts, crafts, and more. USC Upstate offers more camps for kids of various ages. To learn more, visit The University of South Carolina Upstate’s website.

Sportsclub Kids Camps (June 5 - August 4, 2023) - Sportsclub Kids offers camps for children ages 5-14. Children ages 5-9 can attend Main Camp. Sportsclub’s website says Main Camp includes various sport introductions, science experiments, nature projects, community service activities, and arts & crafts. Children ages 10-14 can attend Senior Camp. Sportsclub’s website says Senior Camp offers older campers opportunities to build relationships, try new things, and grow as a person. Some Senior Camp activities include sports, swimming, and visual & performing arts.

Drama

Greenville Theatre summer camps (June 5 - June 16, 2023) - Greenville Theatre says they offer summer camps for kids ages 7-15. Their website says campers will learn how to put on plays or musicals. To learn more, visit Greenville Theatre’s website.

South Carolina Children’s Theatre summer camps (June - August, 2023) - South Carolina Children’s theatre offers summer camps for children ages 3-17. Their website says they offer camps including stage makeup, improv, musical theatre, and more. To learn more, visit SC Children’s Theatre’s website.

World Upside Down’s Summer Camp (June 5 - July 28) - World Upside Down says they offer summer camps for children in grades K-5 through Middle School. WUD’s website says students can take classes in music, visual arts, dance, and theater. Some weekly themes include “Jungle Book,” “Lion King,” and “Mary Poppins.” To learn more, visit World Upside Down’s website.

Art

Greenville Center for Creative Arts Summer Art Camps (June 5 - August 4, 2023) - Greenville Center for Creative Arts says their summer camps are designed to allow kids ages 5-12 to explore their creativity through a range of artistic materials and concepts. Their website says some camps include sculpture, painting, and bookmaking. GCCA’s website says camps run weekdays 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Yellowbobbypins Summer Art Camp (June 5 - August 11, 2023) - Yellowbobbypins offers summer camps for kids in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Some camps include “Dragons and Castles,” “Sewing and Felting,” and “Treehouses & Treasures.” To learn more, visit Yellowbobbypins’ website.

Camp Clemson Summer Art Camp (June 5 - July 16, 2016) - Camp Clemson says they offer art camps for children ages 3+. With both morning and afternoon options, Camp Clemson offers a variety of camps including handbuilding with clay, film, and Japanese printmaking. Camp Clemson’s website says they offer additional camps including Traditional Day Camp and Sports Specialty camp. Visit The City of Clemson artscenter’s website to learn more.

Education

TCMU-Greenville summer camp (June 5 - August 4, 2023) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate’s Greenville location offers summer day camps for rising Pre-K to 5th grade learners. Their website says they offer morning, afternoon, and full day camp options. TCMU’s website says each camp day is infused with STEAM-based learning and museum exploration. To learn more, visit TCMU Greenville’s website.

TCMU-Spartanburg summer camp (June 5 - July 28, 2023) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate’s Spartanburg location offers summer day camps for rising 3K, 4K, and 5K learners. TCMU’s website says each camp day is infused with STEAM-based learning and museum exploration. Camp days run from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. To learn more, visit TCMU Spartanburg’s website.

Animals

Greenville County Animal Care Camp Animal Care (June 12 - July 13) - Greenville County Animal care says Camp Animal Care is for animal lovers ages 8-14. Their website says kids can learn about taking care of animals as well as veterinarian medicine. Camps differ between age groups. To learn more, visit Greenville County Animal Care’s website.

TW Quarter Circle Ranch Ministries summer camps (May 29-June 23, 2023) - TW Quarter Circle Ranch Ministries says they offer horsemanship camps to riders of all ages and experience levels. Their website says certain camps are offered to different levels of experiences. TW Quarter Circle Ranch Ministries’ website says campers will ride horses every day, participate in games, and learn a variety of skills.

