Two charged in March hit-and-run in Asheville

Asheville police are searching for a vehicle involved in a suspected hit and run on Friday night
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said two people were charged in a hit=and crash that left one person in critical condition on March 31.

Officers said Neil Arthur Carithers was walking with a bicycle on Patton Avenue when he was hit around 1 a.m.

According to the department, 26-year-old Cameron Jonti Cooper was charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury and driving while license revoked. The passenger, 34-year-old Desiree Rene Reynolds was also charged with aid and abet felony hit and run, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle.

Police mentioned that Carithers is still being treated for his injuries at this time.

