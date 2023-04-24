VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on Saturday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on Saturday.

The North Charleston Police Department shared video on Facebook of police and officers with the Department of Natural Resources lassoing an alligator near the intersection of Montague Avenue and Mall Drive.

Police said the gator, which was trying to cross the road, was safely relocated.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is at a scene on Sheriff Road
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, deputies say
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board of Trustees release statement following president’s resignation
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report
Crash
Woman dies following crash in Seneca, coroner says
25-year-old Caleb Howard was arrested after a six-hour manhunt
Man arrested after six-hour manhunt in Laurens County, officials say

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police: Suspect who ‘wanted to fight’ punched and bit Greenville officers
Anderson County deputies need the public's help to identify two shooting suspects after an...
Deputies need public’s help to identify two shooting suspects
Bringing new life to old school in Cherokee County
Bringing new life to old school in Cherokee County
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on...
VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road