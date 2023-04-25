1 dead after crash in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:21 p.m. on Greenpond Road.

Troopers said the crash happened when the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling east on Greenpond Road hit a Lexus SUV traveling west and attempting to turn into a private drive.

Troopers said both driver’s were taken to the hospital, but the driver of the Lexus passed away.

