1 dead after crash in Laurens County

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:21 p.m. on Greenpond Road.

Troopers said the crash happened when the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling east on Greenpond Road hit a Lexus SUV traveling west and attempting to turn into a private drive.

Troopers said both driver’s were taken to the hospital, but the driver of the Lexus passed away.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Lainey Wilson
Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney
Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on...
VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in Greenville County
Quavaico Terawan Gaines
Man accused of large fire ring in landing parking lot, Oconee Co. deputies say
Man found trapped in machine
Agricultural company releases statement after man found trapped in machine
Gerard Hildebrandt
Records: Officer investigated for sexual assault was fired from last job too