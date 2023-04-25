Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old from Chapel Hill, NC

Arielle Williams and the unknown suspect she may be with
Arielle Williams and the unknown suspect she may be with(Chapel Hill Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Arielle Williams, a 5-year-old who went missing in Chapel Hill earlier today.

Officials said Williams was in a vehicle reportedly stolen by an unknown suspect from the Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 East Franklin Street). They added that the car stolen was a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango with NC license plate TDS 4340. However, the license plate may have been removed. Officers described the suspect as a white man wearing a white t-shirt and a hat with a Hurley symbol.

Williams was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, Adidas shoes and blue jeans. Officials described her as around 3 feet 5 inches tall and 45 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or William’s location is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.

