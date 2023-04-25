Asheville Police asking for help in 2022 homicide case

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for answers in a homicide investigation of a man found dead in a west Asheville neighborhood in 2022.

Police said 27-year-old LaMichael Shawn Carter was shot and killed on April 12, 2022. Officers found his body in the road of Fairfax Avenue at 11:30 p.m.

The department said it stands with Carter’s family and are asking for answers so they can bring them justice and give Carter’s mother closure.

“If I could say anything to the community, it is to stop the gun violence and put down the guns. There is nothing worth taking a life over,” said Wendy, Mother of LaMichael. ”I believe somebody out there knows something, and we are asking them to come forward. LaMichael had the biggest heart and was a loving son, brother, and father to a three-year-old boy, and our family wants closure.”

This case remains under investigation by the Asheville Police Department. If you or anyone you know has information, please call police at 828-252-1110.

