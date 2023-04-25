Award winning BBQ pitmaster coming out of retirement for new restaurant in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crafted Community Concepts announced they are teaming up with award-winning pitmaster Todd Smith to open a new barbecue restaurant in downtown Spartanburg later this year.

Officials said the new restaurant, Smoking Butt Heads BBQ, is set to open this summer at 111 W Main Street, the space formerly occupied by Wild Wing Cafe.

According to officials, Smith has been involved in competition barbecue since 2012 and won multiple awards, including Master Series World Champion at the 2020 KCBS World Invitational. In 2018, Smith opened up SBH on Pelham Road and ran the restaurant until he sold it in 2022 and retired.

“I never intended to open another restaurant, but when I heard about the opportunity to partner with Nate for a beer and barbecue concept in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, I couldn’t pass it up,” Smith said.

The owner of Crafted Community Concepts, Nate Tomforde, has opened over 16 locations across the Upstate, including Southernside Brewing Co. and Double Stamp Brewery. Smoking Butt Heads BBQ will be Tomforde’s first business under Crafted Community Concepts.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Todd to serve up his award-winning barbecue and create a place where the Spartanburg community can gather to enjoy good food & fellowship,” said Tomforde.

Officials explained that the menu at Smoke Butt Heads will feature barbecue made using drums rather than a traditional smoker. They added that the taproom will feature local beers, craft cocktails and serve as a venue for live musical performances.

