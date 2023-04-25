Child airlifted, teenager injured following crash in Greenwood

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating after a child was airlifted and a teenager was injured during a crash along Russell Street.

Officers said someone reported the crash at around 7:15 p.m.

According to officers, the driver was driving down Russell Street when the child and teenager reportedly ran into the road, where the car hit them. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the child, reportedly younger than ten years old, was airlifted to Greenville County, where their current condition is unknown.

Officers are currently at the scene investigating the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
