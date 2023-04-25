Coroner releases cause of death after 14-year-old’s body found in hotel room

Coroner says teen had been dead for more than a week
Officials said there were no obvious signs of physical injury on the teen's body and his death is estimated to have been on November 14, 2022.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night in November 2022.

The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.

The coroner identified the deceased person as 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston. Officials said there were no obvious signs of physical injury on Landon’s body and his death is estimated to have been on November 14, 2022.

An incident report from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also indicates that Landon had no visible injuries.

According to the coroner, Landon’s mother was in the room and “incoherent.”

A relative described Landon as a gentle giant who was solely dependent on his mother. The relative also confirmed Landon’s mother is now in the ICU and it is unclear what led to her condition.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the coroner released his cause of death due to a oxycodone overdose. The coroner said the manner of death has been listed as undetermined.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Wesley Earl Woodward
Upstate man accused of forcing himself onto child denied bond, warrants say
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in Greenville County

Latest News

Plea hearing to be held for murder suspect Thursday
Plea hearing to be held for murder suspect Thursday
The Children's Museum of the Upstate
Lost locket found at Children’s Museum returned to young girl three years later
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer ordered back to prison after early release
Victim identified in deadly house fire
Victim identified in deadly house fire
3-year-old from Spartanburg dies in crash
3-year-old from Spartanburg dies in crash