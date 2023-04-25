Coroner releases cause of death after 14-year-old’s body found in hotel room

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night in November 2022.

The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.

The coroner identified the deceased person as 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston. Officials said there were no obvious signs of physical injury on Landon’s body and his death is estimated to have been on November 14, 2022.

An incident report from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also indicates that Landon had no visible injuries.

According to the coroner, Landon’s mother was in the room and “incoherent.”

A relative described Landon as a gentle giant who was solely dependent on his mother. The relative also confirmed Landon’s mother is now in the ICU and it is unclear what led to her condition.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the coroner released his cause of death due to a oxycodone overdose. The coroner said the manner of death has been listed as undetermined.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

