Deputies looking for missing 11-year-old in Greenville County

Devon Frye
Devon Frye(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville county Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an 11-year-old who went missing Monday night.

According to deputies, Devon Fry was last seen around 8 p.m. around Dean Williams Road.

Fry is described as five foot two and 75 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing a white shirt and a camo jacket and may be on a red bmx bicycle.

Anyone with infromation is asked to call 911.

