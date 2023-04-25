Deputies looking for missing 11-year-old in Greenville County

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville county Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an 11-year-old who went missing Monday night.

According to deputies, Devon Fry was last seen around 8 p.m. around Dean Williams Road.

Fry is described as five foot two and 75 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing a white shirt and a camo jacket and may be on a red bmx bicycle.

Anyone with infromation is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS: SC Department of Corrections experiences big spike in hiring in last year

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.