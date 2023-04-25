Georgia ranked No. 9 for worst state for elder scams

The Better Business Bureau reports that in 2022, $775,229.78 dollars were stolen from people...
The Better Business Bureau reports that in 2022, $775,229.78 dollars were stolen from people over the age of 65 in Georgia.(FILE)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Better Business Bureau reports that in 2022, $775,229.78 dollars were stolen from people over the age of 65 in Georgia.

The top scams used to target seniors are home improvement projects, buying fake items online, and cryptocurrency scams.

Supervisory special agent, Aaron Sears is in charge of the financial crimes program for the FBI. He said elderly people are a lucrative target because they are likely to pay in cash from larger savings accounts.

“It’s like if they want to steal, they’re gonna rob a bank. they know that’s where the money is at,” said Sears.

He said Georgia ranks high on the FBI’s list as one of the most prominent terms of dollar losses for elder fraud. Georgia ranks #9 overall. He offered some tips, including never paying in cash, being wary of online relationships, and never giving out your information over the phone.

Gabriele Pollmeier reports she is out $7,000 after she said a man online sold her a hunk of junk. She showed Atlanta News First pictures of the rusted interior of the car. She said her mechanic told her it was dangerous and that she should not drive the car. Pollmeier is now suing the man she bought the car from-

“A lot of people are ashamed they got had, no I’m just furious. If I don’t get the money back, it’s a very expensive learning experience,” said Pollmeier.

Georgians over the age of 65 are actually less likely to fall victim to a scam, but more likely to lose more money when they do.

There’s a bill on the governor’s desk that would add financial protections for seniors. If signed, you can ask your bank to monitor large withdrawals and notify you to ensure the transaction is legitimate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Lainey Wilson
Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney
Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on...
VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
SCHP: 1 passenger killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.
Summer plans on a budget
Summer plans on a budget
Trash collection schedule has been changed due to the holiday. (Source: Pixabay)
Volunteers collects about 290 pounds of trash in Henderson Co.
Therapy dog Thursdays at the Children's Museum
Therapy dog Thursdays at the Children's Museum
Clay Aiken Celebrates 20 Years Since Idol
Clay Aiken Celebrates 20 Years Since Idol