Georgia ranked No. 9 for worst state for elder scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Better Business Bureau reports that in 2022, $775,229.78 dollars were stolen from people over the age of 65 in Georgia.

The top scams used to target seniors are home improvement projects, buying fake items online, and cryptocurrency scams.

Supervisory special agent, Aaron Sears is in charge of the financial crimes program for the FBI. He said elderly people are a lucrative target because they are likely to pay in cash from larger savings accounts.

“It’s like if they want to steal, they’re gonna rob a bank. they know that’s where the money is at,” said Sears.

He said Georgia ranks high on the FBI’s list as one of the most prominent terms of dollar losses for elder fraud. Georgia ranks #9 overall. He offered some tips, including never paying in cash, being wary of online relationships, and never giving out your information over the phone.

Gabriele Pollmeier reports she is out $7,000 after she said a man online sold her a hunk of junk. She showed Atlanta News First pictures of the rusted interior of the car. She said her mechanic told her it was dangerous and that she should not drive the car. Pollmeier is now suing the man she bought the car from-

“A lot of people are ashamed they got had, no I’m just furious. If I don’t get the money back, it’s a very expensive learning experience,” said Pollmeier.

Georgians over the age of 65 are actually less likely to fall victim to a scam, but more likely to lose more money when they do.

There’s a bill on the governor’s desk that would add financial protections for seniors. If signed, you can ask your bank to monitor large withdrawals and notify you to ensure the transaction is legitimate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.