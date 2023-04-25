Great Smoky Mountains announces lottery, dates for synchronous firefly viewing

GATLINBURG, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a lottery for those interested in participating in the annual synchronous firefly viewing at Elkmont in June.

Every year, in late May or early June, thousands of visitors near Elkmont Campground see the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously.

The National Park has limited access to the Elkmont area since 2006 to only eight days of predicted peak firefly activity in order to reduce traffic congestion.

According to park officials, 960 vehicle reservations, 120 per night will be issued through the lottery process. Each reservation allows one vehicle with a maximum of seven occupants to park at the Elkmont viewing location. The number of daily reservations is based on parking capacity and the ability to safely accommodate a large number of viewers of site while minimizing resource impacts.

During the viewing period, access to Elkmont is restricted after 4 p.m. to passenger vehicles with a reservation, registered campers staying at the Elkmont Campground or backcountry campers with a valid permit. National Park officials said visitors are not allowed to walk or ride bicycles on the Elkmont entrance road or Jakes Creek Road after 4 p.m. due to safety concerns.

Overnight parking at Little River Trailhead, Jakes Creek Trailhead or the Appalachian Clubhouse is not allowed without a valid backcountry permit for backcountry campsites associated with these trailheads.

To enter the lottery, applicants will be charged a $1 fee and can enter two dates to take part in the viewing opportunity over the eight-day period. Successful applicants will automatically be given reservations and charged a $24 reservation fee. The fee covers the cost of the reservation, portable restrooms, supplies and nightly personnel costs for managing the viewing opportunity.

The lottery system uses a randomized computer drawing to select applications, and results will be available by Thursday, May 11.

The National Park said the public can apply for the limited viewing opportunity by entering a lottery for a vehicle reservation at www.recreation.gov, which opens on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. and closes Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

The Synchronous Firefly viewing will run from Sunday, June 4 to Sunday June 11.

