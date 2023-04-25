Greenville County deputy helps save dog that couldn’t walk

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy helped members of the community with a special rescue recently.

Deputy Chris Horton went above and beyond to serve and protect when he found out about a dog stuck in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office said the dog had been there a few days and was unable to walk.

“Dep. Burton wasted no time getting to the dog and carrying her to where a local rescue group could safely take possession,” the sheriff’s office posted.

