Greenville County deputy helps save dog that couldn’t walk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy helped members of the community with a special rescue recently.
Deputy Chris Horton went above and beyond to serve and protect when he found out about a dog stuck in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office said the dog had been there a few days and was unable to walk.
“Dep. Burton wasted no time getting to the dog and carrying her to where a local rescue group could safely take possession,” the sheriff’s office posted.
