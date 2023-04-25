Greenville County deputy helps save dog that couldn’t walk

Deputy Chris Burton helped rescue a dog that was stuck in a wooded area.
Deputy Chris Burton helped rescue a dog that was stuck in a wooded area.(Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy helped members of the community with a special rescue recently.

Deputy Chris Horton went above and beyond to serve and protect when he found out about a dog stuck in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office said the dog had been there a few days and was unable to walk.

“Dep. Burton wasted no time getting to the dog and carrying her to where a local rescue group could safely take possession,” the sheriff’s office posted.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Lainey Wilson
Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney
Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on...
VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Latest News

Synchronous firefly lottery
Great Smoky Mountains announces lottery, dates for synchronous firefly viewing
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Grace Runkel
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Crash
1 dead after crash in Laurens County