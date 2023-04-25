At least 1 dead following fire in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that crews are responding to a fire along Patton Road that left at least one person dead Monday evening.

Deputies said they are responding to the scene along with crews from the Gantt Fire Department

According to deputies, this is an active investigation, we will update this story as the situation develops.

