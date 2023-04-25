At least 1 dead following fire in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that crews are responding to a fire along Patton Road that left at least one person dead Monday evening.

Deputies said they are responding to the scene along with crews from the Gantt Fire Department

According to deputies, this is an active investigation, we will update this story as the situation develops.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say
Lainey Wilson
Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally

Latest News

Swamp Rabbits First Round Action
Swamp Rabbits First Round Action
This photo shows a wooded hiking path
Wilderness therapy program in North Carolina closes after 23 years
Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., called on state lawmakers to...
Victim’s family demands action after convicted murderer’s secret release
Former officer facing sexual assault charges
Former officer facing sexual assault charges