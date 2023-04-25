Loose Threads Quilt Guild donates handmade quilts to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each cut, press, and stitch is done with a purpose by members of the Loose Threads Quilt Guild in Laurens County.

“Quilting is therapy,” said Loose Threads Quilt Guild President Patti Nelson with a laugh.

Over the past three years about 90 handmade quilts have been donated to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

“My sister was interested in it, she passed away. It will be two years this year,” explained Sally Longway.

Longway, a guild member, wanted to continue that legacy and make quilts for first responders to give out.

“I’ve made some, but I don’t need anymore. So I just, I mean you can only have so many,” she said with a smile.

Deputies carry the quilts in their squad cars and give them to children or vulnerable adults at stressful or violent scenes.

“Just knowing that there are people out there that you can really give comfort to by producing something with your own hands,” said Nelson.

“It means a lot to the victims to receive something like that. It’s almost like loving arms just engulfing them in these quilts,” said Captain Daniel Duckett with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

A former deputy himself, Duckett knows the impact these quilts can have.

“It’s still there reminding them like, ‘Hey it might be a bad situation, but we’re working through it, we’re going to get through it, and there are better days to come’,” he said.

While those behind the quilts don’t get to see who gets their labor of love, they know all their work goes to help patch a road to recovery.

“You can start a lot of projects, but if you don’t have fun doing it, it’s not worth it. Just put your heart into it,” said Loose Threads Quilt Guild Vice President Marilyn Cooper.

The guild has also donated quilts to organizations such as Family Promise.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.