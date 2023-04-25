Man accused of large fire ring in landing parking lot, Oconee Co. deputies say

Quavaico Terawan Gaines
Quavaico Terawan Gaines(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies received multiple complaints of reckless driving and the suspicious activity.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two calls were made for reports of reckless driving at Fall Creek Landing #2 near Salem Friday night. During the investigating, evidence showed numerous cars and a large fire ring that had been created in the parking lot. Cars were doing burnouts in the parking lot and gunshots were heard coming from the direction of the landing prior to arriving on scene.

Deputies said when they got to the landing, they made contact with several cars on Fall Creek Church Road. Two main suspect cars were also identified, a red Ford Mustang and a silver BMW. Deputies made contact with the drivers and passengers of both vehicles.

The driver of the Mustang, 22 year old Quavaico Terawan Gaines of Greenville, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Driving under suspension
  • Reckless driving
  • Operating an uninsured vehicle
  • Improper use of a tag and with being a habitual traffic offender

Officials said Gaines was released from the Oconee County Detention Center the next day on a combined $8,005 personal recognizance bond.

In regards to the silver BMW, two Greenville County man were issued tickets by deputies. One of the men was charged with reckless driving and no proof of insurance. The other man was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Both men were not arrested and were released from the scene.

MORE NEWS: Baby otter trio joins public habitat at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Lainey Wilson
Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney
Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on...
VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Latest News

Crash
1 dead after crash in Laurens County
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in Greenville County
Man found trapped in machine
Agricultural company releases statement after man found trapped in machine
Gerard Hildebrandt
Records: Officer investigated for sexual assault was fired from last job too