Man accused of large fire ring in landing parking lot, Oconee Co. deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies received multiple complaints of reckless driving and the suspicious activity.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two calls were made for reports of reckless driving at Fall Creek Landing #2 near Salem Friday night. During the investigating, evidence showed numerous cars and a large fire ring that had been created in the parking lot. Cars were doing burnouts in the parking lot and gunshots were heard coming from the direction of the landing prior to arriving on scene.

Deputies said when they got to the landing, they made contact with several cars on Fall Creek Church Road. Two main suspect cars were also identified, a red Ford Mustang and a silver BMW. Deputies made contact with the drivers and passengers of both vehicles.

The driver of the Mustang, 22 year old Quavaico Terawan Gaines of Greenville, was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving under suspension

Reckless driving

Operating an uninsured vehicle

Improper use of a tag and with being a habitual traffic offender

Officials said Gaines was released from the Oconee County Detention Center the next day on a combined $8,005 personal recognizance bond.

In regards to the silver BMW, two Greenville County man were issued tickets by deputies. One of the men was charged with reckless driving and no proof of insurance. The other man was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Both men were not arrested and were released from the scene.

