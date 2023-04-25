Man accused of taking baby, running over mother, killing her, sheriff says

By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Avah Richmond, a 5-month-old baby girl, was found safe after she was allegedly taken by 42-year-old Ryan Richmond on Sunday morning.

Although Avah was found safe, her mother, Erica Kemp, died after she was run over by Richmond on Sunday, according to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell.

Russell said the incident began 10:30 p.m. Saturday when Kemp and her brother got into a fight.

Officers were called to the home because of the fight. Richmond took Avah before officers arrived to a friend’s home, Russell said.

After officers arrived and investigated the fight, Kemp went to go get Avah at Richmond’s friend’s home, according to Russell. Richmond met Kemp down the street from the home and allegedly ran her over, killing her, Russell said.

When Richmond found out about the Amber Alert, he turned himself in and said he had no clue officials were looking for him, according to Russell.

Richmond was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Russell said Richmond is not facing charges as of this writing, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are leading the investigation.

The relationship between Richmond and the child wasn’t disclosed by officials.

