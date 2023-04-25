Officers install license plate reading cameras in Laurens to reduce crime

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that crews are installing license plate reading cameras (ALPR) around the City of Laurens to try and reduce crime in the area.

Officers said crews began installing the 25 automated cameras on April 20, 2023.

According to officers, the cameras came from Flock Safety, a public safety technology company.

Officers explained that the cameras alert officers when a stone care or wanted suspect from a state or national crime database is detected. They added that these cameras could also recognize vehicles associated with missing people cases.

“We wanted to ensure that our police department is doing everything in our power to best serve the population and keep people safe using the most cost effective means to do so, Police Chief Keith Grounsell said. “The cost for these cameras was paid for by local businesses pledging to sponsor cameras for a period of up to 5 years. They will serve as a force multiplier in our endeavors to make Laurens the safest city in the State of SC. These cameras are like adding hundreds of officers to our staff, but without the expense. The data collected will alert officers in real time of wanted persons, missing persons, stolen vehicles, and other important investigative leads. This is a game changer for our department and criminals need to be on notice that if you are committing crimes in Laurens we will arrest you. In addition to this technology assisting us in our crime fighting initiative, we are sharing this information with all surrounding law enforcement agencies in order to assist them as well,”

According to officers, thousands of cities use Flock Safety cameras, and the company works with over 2,000 police departments.

Officers said these new cameras have already helped with multiple situations, including an incident that ended following a six-hour manhunt and a chase that ended in a crash.

