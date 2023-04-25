Records: Officer investigated for sexual assault was fired from last job too

Gerard Hildebrandt
Gerard Hildebrandt(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Travelers Rest police officer facing charges for sexual assault was previously fired from another Upstate law enforcement job, according to records.

On Thursday Gerard Hildebrandt was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office.

According to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), Hildebrandt previously worked for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and SC Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Hildebrandt was fired from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in August 2021 for violating the agency’s use of force policy, according to the records. The report says he grabbed the neck of a man in custody who had his hands cuffed behind his back.

Three months later he was hired by Travelers Rest Police Department.

He worked for Travelers Rest for less than a year before being fired again on July 3, 2022. According to SCCJA records, a woman accused Hildebrandt of sexual assault involving “physical and psychological abuse” while on duty.

The employment documents say Hildebrandt admitted to engaging in sexual activity while he was working, but he told the Travelers Rest Police Department that the incident was consensual. However, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said body camera footage, physical evidence and witness statements supported criminal charges being filed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Lainey Wilson
Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney
Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on...
VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Latest News

Crash
1 dead after crash in Laurens County
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in Greenville County
Quavaico Terawan Gaines
Man accused of large fire ring in landing parking lot, Oconee Co. deputies say
Man found trapped in machine
Agricultural company releases statement after man found trapped in machine