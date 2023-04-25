Ridge View High School student stabbed during fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The suspect in a stabbing case at Ridge View High School is arrested and the scene is clear, a reliable source at law enforcement told WIS-TV.

A student at the school was stabbed during a fight and taken to the hospital with puncture wounds, according to Richland School District Two.

The suspect was another student who ran from the school, the district added.

Richland County deputies set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.

Ridge View High School and Rice Creek Elementary were on “secure” status around 11 a.m., which means doors were locked and no one was allowed on or off campus. It has since been lifted.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.