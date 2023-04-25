Ridge View High School student stabbed during fight

A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County...
A Ridge View High School student was stabbed during a fight, according to Richland County School District Two.(WIS Archive)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The suspect in a stabbing case at Ridge View High School is arrested and the scene is clear, a reliable source at law enforcement told WIS-TV.

A student at the school was stabbed during a fight and taken to the hospital with puncture wounds, according to Richland School District Two.

The suspect was another student who ran from the school, the district added.

Richland County deputies set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.

Ridge View High School and Rice Creek Elementary were on “secure” status around 11 a.m., which means doors were locked and no one was allowed on or off campus. It has since been lifted.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Lainey Wilson
Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney
Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on...
VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Latest News

Crash
1 dead after crash in Laurens County
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in Greenville County
Quavaico Terawan Gaines
Man accused of large fire ring in landing parking lot, Oconee Co. deputies say
Man found trapped in machine
Agricultural company releases statement after man found trapped in machine
Gerard Hildebrandt
Records: Officer investigated for sexual assault was fired from last job too